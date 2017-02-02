Paducah man charged with DUI after crash that sent 1 to the hospital

This is the truck Hancock was driving at the time of the crash. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

A woman is in the hospital and a man is behind bars after a crash in Reidland.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 100 block of Cold Springs Road around 10:45 Thursday morning for a truck versus pedestrian crash.

Investigators said Edwin Hancock, 74, of Paducah was driving when his truck ran off the left side of the road as a 71-year-old woman was checking her mail.

Hancock hit the woman and her mailbox. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said Hancock appeared to be impaired when he spoke with them, so they asked him to perform Standard Roadside Sobriety Tests.

He was arrested on charges of DUI 2nd offense aggravated circumstances and assault 1st degree.

