Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with NOOK tablet

This is the tablet that the recalled power adapter came with. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

This is what the recalled adapter looks like. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

If you or someone you know recently purchased a NOOK Tablet 7" from Barnes and Noble, make sure it's not on the charger right now.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has recalled the power adapter because it may break when it's plugged into an electrical outlet which poses an electric shock hazard.

The recall involves the black power adapter sold with the NOOK Tablet 7" with model number TPA-95A050100UU. The NOOK model number BNTV450 is located on the back of the NOOK.

The affected tablets were sold in stores and online from November 2016 to January 2017 for about $50.

Barnes & Noble has received four reports of the adapter breaking or pulling apart exposing the metal prongs.

No one has been hurt as a result.

If you have the recalled power adapter, stop using it immediately. You can register online for a free replacement. You will also receive a $5 Barnes & Noble gift card.

