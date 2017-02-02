Alleged shoplifter arrested after ramming officer's squad car in Paducah

A woman is behind bars after she allegedly stole from a department store and rammed a security officer's car trying to get away.

According to the Paducah Police Department, a McCracken County jailer who was working security at Dillard's at the Kentucky Oaks Mall was contacted by a store employee about a woman stealing merchandise and gave him the description of the woman's car.

The officer, Ben Green, found the car and parked his vehicle behind it to keep the woman from leaving so he could talk to her.

That's when officers say the woman, identified as Quanta Burse, 34, of Hopkinsville, started ramming the cruiser repeatedly and hit the vehicles on either side of her car.

Green told responding officers that he was nearly pinned between the cars as Burse was ramming them.

Burse was able to push the cruiser out of the way and took off.

McCracken County deputies spotted Burse and chased after her on Interstate 24.

She was eventually caught in Marshall County.

Burse admitted to stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's. She also claimed that she didn't realize she hit Green's vehicle.

His cruiser had to be towed because the front axle was damaged. The other two vehicles had minor damage.

Burse faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first-degree criminal mischief.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.