Cape Girardeau schools announce new superintendent

The Cape Girardeau Public School District Board of Education announced a new superintendent on Thursday, February 2.

Dr. Neil Glass was hired to serve as superintendent of the district.

The current superintendent, Dr. Jim Welker, is retiring at the end of his current contract on June 30.

Dr. Glass currently serves as assistant superintendent at the Cape Girardeau Public School District. He's been there since 2008. Prior to his current position, he served as high school principal for the Chaffee R-II district for five years. He began his teaching career at the Jackson R-II School District as a physical education instructor in 1996.

He received his Bachelor Science in Physical Education from Southeast Missouri State University, where he also earned his Master of Arts in Secondary Administration.

Glass earned his Specialist in Educational Leadership from Saint Louis University, where he also obtained his Doctorate in Educational Leadership.

He was chosen from 19 candidates for the position.

"We received applications from quality administrators from multiple states," said Jeff Glenn, Board President.

The board interviewed four finalists before reaching its conclusion.

"Dr. Glass has proven time and again that he is up to the challenges he is given," said Glenn. "He expressed a strong desire to meet face to face with students, staff and community members to engage them in the continued growth of our schools. Our board members are confident in his leadership and look forward to working with him toward student success."

Dr. Glass had this to say:

"I am overwhelmed with emotion and humbled by the unanimous support of the board. We have an amazing district filled with great students, staff and faculty. I look forward to working with the board and this community to fulfill the potential of each and every student. I would also like to thank Dr. James Welker for his leadership the past nine years."

Dr. Glass will start the position on July 1.

