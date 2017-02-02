No disrespect intended, Mr. President

It seems to happen every four years: people across the country get upset when the President of the United States is referred to as "Mister."

Some seem to interpret the title as a sign of disrespect, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Most news outlets, ours included, have a policy that it is okay to refer to anyone else, even other world leaders, by their last name.

The American president and his predecessors are referred to as "Mister" as a sign of respect.

In the first reference of a story, our president will be referred to as President Donald Trump (or whoever is in office at the time of the report).

On second reference, it is Mr. Trump, Mr. President, or the president.

Here's why: it would get awfully boring to read or hear the same phrase over and over again.

Also worth noting: The White House references the president as Mr.:

Mr. Trump announced his candidacy on June 16, 2015, and after seventeen Republican contenders suspended their campaigns, he accepted the Republican nomination for President of the United States in July of 2016.

According to the Associated Press, it is proper to refer to the president as President Donald Trump on first reference and as Trump on any subsequent reference.

Here's another interesting factoid about "Mr. President." It has been around since the 1790s. According to Wikipedia, George Washington adopted the phrase as his official manner of address.

An article written in 2009 by a reporter for National Public Radio shows that NPR began using "Mr." in the mid-1970s when President Gerald Ford was in office.

So, just to reiterate, please know that referring to the president as "Mister" is not meant to diminish his office or the respect which he is due. It's just to make listening to the newscast or reading the story a little more interesting.

