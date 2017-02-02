MO Gov. Eric Greitens delivers state budget address

Governor Eric Greitens presented his budget for Fiscal Year 2018 on Thursday, February 2.

The Governor gave the address at a public school in Nixa.

He proposed a $27.6 billion budget that includes a slight increase in funding for public K-12 schools while continuing recent cuts to higher education institutions.

Greitens' proposal for the 2018 budget year was released online Thursday shortly before he was to deliver a speech about it at a school in the southwest Missouri town of Nixa.

His plan would provide $3.3 billion of basic aid to public elementary and secondary schools, an increase of about $3 million but still short of what's called for under state law.

Public colleges and universities would get less than they were originally budgeted to receive this year, essentially continuing at least part of the mid-year spending cuts Greitens has made since taking office in January.

The budget recommends no pay raises for state workers.

Greitens said, "Our state’s budget affects real people. And we take that responsibility seriously. It’s our job to decide how to distribute the money that comes in, and the truth is, less money is coming in. More and more of it is automatically put towards things like insider tax credits and costly health care spending."

He has said that the budget will protect what he calls "our top priorities," more jobs, higher pay, safer streets, and better schools.

Greitens announced $146.4 million in spending restrictions in mid-January.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.