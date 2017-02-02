NTSB releases preliminary report in deadly plane crash near Vienna

The American Red Cross in Missouri is distributing relief supplies tomorrow, Sunday, May 7. Volunteer teams are surveying remote locations to discover areas of need.
A Mississippi County inmate has died after he allegedly became unruly and unmanageable with authorities Friday night.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is scheduled to crest during the evening on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Alexander County residents are dealing with their third major flood in just six years and the second one in 16 months. Alexander County Chairman Chalen Tatum said the river levels are looking better as the Mississippi River seems to have already crested a couple feet below predicted.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
