NTSB releases preliminary report in deadly plane crash near Vienna

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a deadly plane crash near Vienna, and at this point, the agency cannot point out a clear reason for the crash.

It happened on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

The pilot and three passengers were all killed in the crash.

According to the report, the pilot, Curt Terpstra, held a commercial pilot certificate with a single-engine land rating that was issued on June 30, 2016.

Terpstra did not contact an air traffic control center before the plane went down.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane flying low and descend.

The plane was significantly damaged in the crash.

Investigators recovered a cell phone from the wreckage. It's been sent to the NTSB Recorder Laboratory to see if it contains data in reference to the flight.

