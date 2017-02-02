Southeast Dist. awarded contracts by Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during a regular meeting on February 1.

These contracts include bridge and pavement improvements.

Contracts include the following:

A $2,868,553 contract to Lehman Construction LLC, for bridge replacement on Route 19 over Sinking Creek in Shannon County

A $4,054,638 contract to Penzel Construction Company, Inc. for bridge replacements on the following routes: Route 51 over Dry Creek in Bollinger County Route U over Dry Run Creek in New Madrid County Route 51 over Cane Creek Overflow in Bollinger County Route H over County Drainage Ditch in Stoddard County Route WW over Wilson Bayou in New Madrid County Route F over Drainage Ditch 18 in New Madrid County Route Z over Main Ditch in Stoddard County Route J over Lick Creek Drainage Ditch in Stoddard County Route ZZ over Drainage Ditch No. 2 in Dunklin County

A $998,339 contract to Chester Bross for adding shoulders and pavement improvements on Route H from Route 61 to Route 51 in Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties

A $786,000 contract to Pace Construction Company, for pavement improvements on the following routes Route K from Route O to Route 72 in Perry and Bollinger Counties Route A from Route 61 to Route 32 in Ste. Genevieve Outer Road I-55 from Route T to Route 51 in Perry County



Prior to the start of any construction additional information will become available, such as timelines and traffic impact. Work zones will be used during construction. Motorists are cautioned to expect delays in these areas. MoDOT will alert drivers if any changes affect traffic.

For more information, please contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636)

