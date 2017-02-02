President Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

President Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: AP Graphic) (Source: AP Graphic)

President Trump is set to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Politicians, religious leaders and others will be in Washington for the annual event.

It's held on the first Thursday of February each year.

U.S. Congress and the Fellowship Foundation host the event at the Washington Hilton.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly