February 3 celebrity birthdays: Super Bowl edition

Our birthday list has a Super Bowl theme this morning.

He's a star wide receiver for the Falcons and he'll be one of the players to watch in Super Bowl LI this Sunday. Julio Jones is 29 today.

What about Super Bowls past? He's a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Vikings to three Super Bowls in the 1970's, but lost all three. When he retired following the 1978 season, he owned every major quarterback record in the NFL. Fran Tarkenton is 77 today.

He's a former NFL quarterback who was responsible for one of those Viking Super Bowl losses. He led the Dolphins to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1973 and '74. He's also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bob Griese is 72 today.

He's an outfield and second baseman who was a fan favorite when he played for the Cardinals. He helped the Cards win a World Series title in 2011. He also played for the Dodgers and the Reds. He spent part of spring training with the Padres last year bust retired before the season started. Skip Schumaker is 37 today.

She's an actress who's best known for her role as Jordan on the CBS prime time soap Falcon Crest. She's also appeared in several made-for-TV movies and guest starred on numerous TV shows. Morgan Fairchild is 67 today.

