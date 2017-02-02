February 3 celebrity birthdays: Super Bowl edition

Standing on a busted levee with water levels rising by the minute, Kacey Proctor watched as water headed toward his childhood home, where his mother still lives.
The American Red Cross in Missouri is distributing relief supplies tomorrow, Sunday, May 7. Volunteer teams are surveying remote locations to discover areas of need.
A Mississippi County inmate has died after he allegedly became unruly and unmanageable with authorities Friday night.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is scheduled to crest during the evening on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
