Four things you need to know on 2/2

It's Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

When you walk out the door on this Thursday morning, it will be noticeably colder. Temps this morning are right around, or just below, freezing. By lunchtime we’ll have warmed up to the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Looking ahead to the weekend: Brian expects it to remain cool and dry. FIRST ALERT: Sunday afternoon looks primed for getting out the grill for your Super Bowl party. It’ll be cold, but at least it’ll be dry.

Making Headlines:

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil should let us know soon whether there'll be an early spring or six more weeks of winter. In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania members of Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle and visitors are anxious to find out whether the famous groundhog sees his shadow, meaning winter continues.

Early morning crash: A single vehicle crash in McCraCken Co. sends the driver to the hospital. McCracken County Sheriff Deputies responded to Blandville Road and McCracken Boulevard on February 2, 2017, at about 12:00 a.m.

Developing: Right now in Delaware, negotiations continue at a prison where inmates took four guards hostage yesterday. At last check, two have been released. The first Wednesday afternoon, the second last night. Officials said dozens of inmates were also seen leaving the building that's been the scene of the long standoff.

Protest: At least six people were injured when demonstrations turned violent last night at UC Berkeley in California. Students turned out to protest a speech by an editor from Breitbart.

