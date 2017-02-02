Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes in McCracken Co.

A single vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends the driver to the hospital.

McCracken County Sheriff Deputies responded to Blandville Road and McCracken Boulevard on February 2, 2017, at about 12:00 a.m.

Dylan Weston, 21, of Poplar Bluff, MO, traveled westbound in a 1993 Ford Ranger, when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Weston’s vehicle crossed the opposing lane of traffic and exited the left side of the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch.

Weston was transported to Baptist Health for non-threatening injuries.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, Concord Fire Department and Meadow’s Towing.

