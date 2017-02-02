Reports: Cardinals on verge of signing Martinez to long-term ext - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reports: Cardinals on verge of signing Martinez to long-term extension

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
According to multiple reports, the St. Louis Cardinals are on the verge of signing pitcher Carlos Martinez to a long term contract extension.

The deal will reportedly be five years for $51 million.

The 25-year-old Martinez was 5th in the National League in wins in 2016 with a total of 16.

He also had an impressive earned run average of 3.04.

