Reports: Cardinals on verge of signing Martinez to long-term extension

According to multiple reports, the St. Louis Cardinals are on the verge of signing pitcher Carlos Martinez to a long term contract extension.

The deal will reportedly be five years for $51 million.

The 25-year-old Martinez was 5th in the National League in wins in 2016 with a total of 16.

He also had an impressive earned run average of 3.04.

