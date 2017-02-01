NCAA Basketball scores from Wednesday 2/1. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NCAA Basketball scores from Wednesday 2/1.

(Men)

SEMO-62
Jacksonville State-74

Bradley-65
Southern Illinois-85

UT Martin-75
TN Tech-46

Crowley's Ridge-73
Morthland-49

(Women)

SEMO-65
Jacksonville State-58

Murray State-59
Morehead State-73

UT Martin-71
TN Tech-81

H.S. Basketball

(Girls)

Ste. Genevieve-46
St. Vincent-25

