SIU men beat Bradley at home 85-65

Tommy Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer after his recall from the minors, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat the Atlanta...
Another former NFL quarterback is headed to the broadcast booth as Jay Cutler joins Fox.
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced make-up dates for two games that were rained out during the past week.
Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the banged-up St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday night.
