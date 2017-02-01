SIU men beat Bradley at home 85-65 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU men beat Bradley at home 85-65

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The SIU men's basketball team defeated Bradley on Wednesday in Carbondale 85-65.

Mike Rodriguez led the way for the Salukis with 15 points.

With the win, Southern Illinois improves to 6-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

