SEMO men lose on the road at Jacksonville State

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team lost at Jacksonville State 74-62 Wednesday night.

Freshman Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks in the losing effort with 18.

With the loss, SEMO falls to 6-4 and Jacksonville State improves to 6-4.

