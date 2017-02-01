Does it Work: Fake Bake Flawless self-tanning liquid

In wintertime tanning outdoors isn’t really an option. If you want any color in your skin you have to fake bake – either in a tanning bed, or using self-tanning lotions.

This week’s Does It Work product Fake Bake Flawless claims it can offer a perfect tan with less mess, no streaks and no nasty smell.

Tester Gretchen Probst of Cape Girardeau County, Missouri is already thinking tropical thoughts.

“My twin sister and I are going on a cruise this summer,” Probst said. “I’m not too much of a sun worshiper in the summer, but I do like to be a little more tan than pasty.”

Unfortunately, Probst has not had much luck with sunless tanning lotions in the past. In her experience they’ve been stinky, streaky and turn her skin orange.

The makers of a product called Fake Bake claim their best-selling Flawless self-tanning liquid will deliver a perfect golden tan. The product commercial claims Fake Bake Flawless is easy to apply and creates an even tan.

The product packaging contains a pair of latex gloves, an applicator mitt, and the Fake Bake Flawless Spray.

The directions instruct the user to apply Fake Bake Flawless several nights in a row to achieve the desired tan, and apply once a week to maintain tan.

Probst donned her latex gloves and sprayed Fake Bake Flawless onto the applicator mitt. She applied the product in circular motions all over her legs (including knees and ankles).

Probst said she immediately noticed a difference in her skin tone.

“I only sprayed it a few times and it did that leg pretty well so far,” said Probst. “So I think if you wanted to do your whole body this bottle should last you.”

Probst applied Fake Bake on only one leg – leaving the other leg bare to compare.

“There’s a noticeable difference from the other leg,” said Probst. “It’s actually not that messy – we prepped the floor with a towel and usually lotions can go everywhere but this was pretty mess free.”

The product did not leave any unsightly streaks and Probst skin remained tan – not orange.

“The shade looks good right now,” said Probst.

Probst allowed Fake Bake Flawless to sink into her skin overnight. When she took a shower the next morning her Fake Bake tan remained golden.

“The smell is actually pleasant too,” said Probst. “It’s Coconutty and tropical. I’m ready for the cruise!”

Probst gave Fake Bake Flawless 4.5 stars on this Does It Work test.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.