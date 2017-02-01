Risco referee revived with portable defibrillator at basketball game

A Wayne County, Missouri man is shaken up, but alive, after being caught in flash floods over the weekend.
The Perry County Emergency Management Agency has established a disaster resource hot line for any residents residing in Perry County, Illinois that have been affected by the recent flooding.
Southeast Missouri State University’s new Center for Speech and Hearing was officially dedicated Friday, May 5 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new facility.
A Missouri motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving another driver in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
