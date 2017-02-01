SIU law professor: Trump's Supreme Court pick qualified for position

An assistant law professor at Southern Illinois University says Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nomination, is well qualified for the position.

"There had been some speculation before hand that Trump would nominate someone that was unconventional, I don't think that's the case here," said SIU professor Edward Dawson.

"This nominee has the things you would normally expect - Ivy League credentials, he himself a supreme court clerk, you know, that sort of stuff - just like President Obama's nominee."

Gorsuch reportedly called former President Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, as a courtesy call.

A hearing for Gorsuch's appointment to the Supreme Court is set to take place in mid-March.

