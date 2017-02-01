Cape Girardeau PD: Driver wanted after car chase ends in IL

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for someone who led authorities on a chase through two states.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck, the chase happened around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 near Sprigg Street and Morgan Oak Streets. The chase then went across the bridge into Illinois.

Illinois State Police joined the chase.

According to Glueck, they do not have any information on the driver that they can release at this time and do not have anyone in custody.

He said the car was later found near Thebes, Ill.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cape Girardeau police took a report of a stolen Dodge Avenger. Glueck said this is the same vehicle involved in the chase.

Glueck said the driver who ran could face charges of stealing a vehicle, resisting arrest and other traffic violations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

