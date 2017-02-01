Oran Elementary students learn about other cultures at World Culture Day event

Students at Oran Elementary School participated in a World Culture Day on Wednesday to learn about customs in other cultures.

Cultural presentations on a number of countries, including Japan, Australia, and India, took place. Kids learned about food, drinks, sports, and other aspects of culture.

Exchange students from Southeast and people from the community volunteered their time to show the kids a bit of their home country's culture.

"I've got to learn about how far they've come from and what their culture is like," said student Rylan White.

"I might not never go there, so they come to our school and I can learn about different places."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.