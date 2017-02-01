Fire crews battle house fire in Jackson Co., IL

Fire crews from several departments battled a house fire in Jackson County, Illinois on Wednesday afternoon.

The home was completely destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters from Carbondale and Makanda also responded to the fire.

Crews worked this afternoon trying to get the fire under control.

The house is located just off of Kennedy Road near Union Hill Road just south of Carbondale.

