Fire crews battle house fire in Jackson Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Fire crews from several departments battled a house fire in Jackson County, Illinois on Wednesday afternoon.

The home was completely destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters from Carbondale and Makanda also responded to the fire.

Crews worked this afternoon trying to get the fire under control.

The house is located just off of Kennedy Road near Union Hill Road just south of Carbondale.

    Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.

