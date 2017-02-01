MO Gov. appoints first woman as Superintendent of the MSHP

Lt. Col. Karsten will be the first woman in state history to lead the agency. (Source: Governor's office)

Governor Eric Greitens picked Lt. Col. Sandra Karsten to serve as the Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Karsten will be the first woman in Missouri history to serve in the top post.

During the announcement, Greitens praised Lt. Col. Karsten for her work in law enforcement and in the community, “She has a distinguished 30 years of service, during which times she was recognized many times for her work on DWI enforcement and drug interdiction. She has risen from trooper to superintendent, and led, at each step, with courage and commitment.”

Lt. Col. Karsten said, “The Patrol is a great organization and I’ve had a passion for it since I was 17 years old. We have great people who are dedicated to providing service to the citizens we serve… As your colonel, I will listen first and then lead. I will work in such a way that is worthy of your trust and your confidence.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.