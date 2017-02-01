2 people injured in 3-car crash in Williamson Co., IL

Two people were injured on Wednesday after a crash involving three cars in Williamson County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, Robert Wright, 72, of Energy, Ill., was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 148 near Wade St. in Energy, Ill. at around 11:40 a.m.

Wright then struck a vehicle operated by Ann Field, 61, of Johnston City, Ill., head on as it was traveling south. The impact of the crash pushed Field's vehicle into an SUV operated by Jennifer Wade, 38, of Herrin, who was also traveling south.

Wright and Field were taken by ambulance to Herrin Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

A report from ISP says that the cause of the accident was 'medical-related'. Wright was cited for improper lane usage.

