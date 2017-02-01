RECALL ALERT: USSTC recalls certain smokeless tobacco products manufactured at IL facility

The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC) is voluntarily recalling some of its smokeless tobacco products manufactured at its facility in Franklin Park, Illinois.

The USSTC has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and is working with federal authorities on this matter.

USSTC initiated the recall after receiving eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans.

