WANTED: McCracken Co. authorities search for suspects involved in overnight burglary

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary that occurred at Horse Barn Three on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The incident is believed to have occurred late Tuesday night. Authorities say unknown suspects entered Horse Barn Three and removed an AC Smith brand water heater before leaving the scene. Parts of the barn were also flooded due to water lines being cut.

The theft and flooding were discovered a little before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The sheriff’s department responded to the scene and recovered physical evidence in the case, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at (270)-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.

