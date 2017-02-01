Crash in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

A Benton, Kentucky man was taken to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Lydon Road at approximately 11:34 a.m on Wednesday, Feb. 1. James S. Sorrells, 41, was driving a silver 2000 Jeep Wrangler. A preliminary investigation revealed that Sorrells dropped off the shoulder of the roadway, which caused him to over-correct twice before running off of the road.

Sorrells was taken to an area hospital for treatment of possible incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional, Reidland Fire and Meadows towing.

