Murray State University announces 2017 signing class

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State Head Football Coach Mitch Stewart announced the signing class for 2017.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1.

Here's a list of players who have signed a letter of intent with Murray State University so far:

  • Jeremy Bumpus, ATH (Union City, TN)
  • Keilan Rooks, OL (Dresden, TN)
  • Kylan Martin, WR (Humbolt, TN)
  • Corey Newble, QB (Jackson, TN)
  • Trajon Bright, RB (Mayfield, KY)
  • CJ Henagan, WR (Hopkinsville, KY)
  • Dequan Dallas, WR (Memphis, TN)
  • Corey Jones, WR (Memphis, TN)
  • Alec Raboin, WR (Mattoon, IL)
  • Tristan Bonnstetter, DB (Jackson, TN)
  • Qmond Woods, DB (McComb, MS)
  • Chandler Moody, LS (Brentwood, TN)
  • Austin Thomas, WR (Dresden, TN)
  • Colin Boyd, K (Springfield, IL)
  • Don Parker, DB (Hopkinsville, KY)
  • Juwon Hayes-Keyes, DB (Mt. Olive, MS)
  • DJ Penick, RB (Highland Park, IL)
  • Levi Nesler, OL (Mayfield, KY)
  • Rodney Castille, WR (Humboldt, TN)
  • Jaquez Hill, DL (Pleasant Grove, AL)
  • Mitch Ponder, OL (Glasgow, KY)
  • Davian Phillips, OL (Cadiz, KY)
  • Jacob Vance, OL (Prospect, KY)
  • Austin Daulton, OL (Burnside, KY)
  • Shane Walker, OL (Bartlett, IL)
  • Preston Rice, QB (Waynesboro, TN)
  • J.R. Burns, OL (Corinth, MS)
  • Kenney Wooten, DL (Meridian, MS)
  • Shuler Bentley, QB (Duncan, SC)
  • Rico McGraw, CB (Nashville, TN)

