2-vehicle crash on Hwy. 34 in Cape Girardeau Co.

Southeast Missouri State University’s new Center for Speech and Hearing was officially dedicated Friday, May 5 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new facility.
Southeast Missouri State University’s new Center for Speech and Hearing was officially dedicated Friday, May 5 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new facility.
A Missouri motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving another driver in Jefferson County, Illinois.
A Missouri motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving another driver in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Country music singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.
Country music singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.
There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
Tanner ran away last Sunday after the car Lauren was driving was involved in a rollover accident on 485 near Mallard Creek Road.
Tanner ran away last Sunday after the car Lauren was driving was involved in a rollover accident on 485 near Mallard Creek Road.
A two vehicle wreck in Franklin County has claimed the life of a sophomore at the University of North Alabama.
A two vehicle wreck in Franklin County has claimed the life of a sophomore at the University of North Alabama.