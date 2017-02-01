2-vehicle crash on Hwy. 34 in Cape Girardeau Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2-vehicle crash on Hwy. 34 in Cape Girardeau Co.

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway UU in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday, February 1.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person went to the hospital by private vehicle.

They continue to investigate it.

