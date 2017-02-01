Former Sikeston DPS chief appeared before confirmation board in Jefferson City, MO

Southeast Missouri State University’s new Center for Speech and Hearing was officially dedicated Friday, May 5 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new facility.
A Missouri motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving another driver in Jefferson County, Illinois.
Country music singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
Tanner ran away last Sunday after the car Lauren was driving was involved in a rollover accident on 485 near Mallard Creek Road.
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
