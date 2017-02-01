Former Sikeston DPS chief appeared before confirmation board in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former Sikeston DPS chief appeared before confirmation board in Jefferson City, MO

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Heartland police chief Missouri Governor Eric Greitens wanted to head the state's Department of Public Safety took a major step toward that position on Wednesday, February 1.

Former Sikeston DPS Chief Drew Juden spent time before the Gubernatorial Confirmation Board in Jefferson City, Mo.

Juden said he spent about 20 minutes answering questions from committee members.

His appointment goes to the full Senate for a vote the following week.

