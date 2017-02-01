Lake Road Elementary achievements in state spotlight

"Positive Focus," a quarterly newsletter, has selected Lake Road Elementary in Poplar Bluff as it's Southeast Region success story.

The newsletter is published by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in cooperation with the University of Missouri Center for SW-PBS (Schoolwide Positive Behavior Support).

The winter publication highlights nine schools in the state that have experienced notable results applying the SW-PBS system, which aims to create and maintain an effective learning environment.

“After a complete overhaul and implementation of our student expectations, handbook, lesson plans, provision of professional development with staff on effective practices, and the morning celebration, we have seen a complete turnaround,” said Principal Erica Weadon in the article. “Teachers are teaching and students are learning.”

Lake Road's attendance rate has increased from 80.9 to 92 percent over the past six years and office referrals have decreased from 367 to 171. Also during that time Missouri Assessment Program scores have gone up by 46.7 percentage points in communication arts and 22.2 points in math.

“Our goals this year have been to maintain the improved climate and perfect our tier 1, 2 and 3 systems of support, continue to improve attendance and PLC (professional learning community) collaborative work, and build positive relationships with families and the community through family nights, Bright Futures, Club Day, Rotary Store and Three for Me,” Weadon stated.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.