New CBS series "Training Day" airs tonight

TRAINING DAY is a crime thriller that begins 15 years after the events of the feature film, about a young, idealistic police officer who is tapped to go undercover in an elite squad of the LAPD, where he partners with a morally ambiguous veteran detective. Detective Frank Rourke is the maverick head of the Special Investigation Section (S.I.S.) that hunts the city’s most dangerous criminals, and one of the finest investigators the department has ever produced. However, when the LAPD brass notices Rourke’s penchant for operating in a gray area to fight the war on crime, they assign Kyle Craig, a heroic, untarnished cop, to pose as Frank’s trainee to spy on him and report on his off-book methods. The members of Frank’s loyal team include Rebecca Lee, a formidable officer with killer aim and a dark past, and Tommy Campbell, a former pro surfer who follows Frank’s orders without hesitation. The team’s cases find Frank and Kyle often crossing paths with Detective Valeria Chavez, one of the LAPD’s top investigators. Providing Frank with intel is his girlfriend, Holly Butler, a well-connected, unapologetic Hollywood madam. While LAPD deputy chief Joy Lockhart coolly puts Kyle in danger in her mission to take down Frank, Kyle’s schoolteacher wife, Alyse, worries her husband’s resolve to avenge the murder of his father, a cop, may be his undoing. As Frank starts teaching his principled trainee the way of the streets where the ends often justify the means, they form an uneasy alliance that will change the course of both their lives irrevocably.

