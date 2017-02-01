IL residents encouraged to enroll in e-renewal vehicle registration program

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is pushing an initiative that allows residents to sign up for online vehicle registration reminders.

“This program will help families avoid costly fees and citations for having an expired vehicle registration,” said state Rep. Jay Hoffman. “By signing up for electronic reminders, folks will not only help themselves avoid receiving late fees or citations, but will also reduce Illinois’ carbon footprint as the state moves away from sending hard-copies of the reminders.”

Last year, due to the state budget impasse, the Secretary of State’s office halted mailing out vehicle registration reminders for a few months. This caused a significant increase in fees and fines on families throughout the state.

By signing up for electronic reminders residents can guarantee that they do not miss any reminders of their registration status due to gridlock in Springfield.

Several reminder emails will be sent to vehicle owners regarding their vehicle registration status. The first reminder will be one month before the vehicle registration’s expiration, and the second notification will be one week prior to expiration.

The final reminder will be sent after the vehicle registration has expired, when fines may apply to the continued use of the vehicle. If residents did not receive a renewal notice in the mail, they can call the Secretary of State’s Public Inquiry Division at 800-252-8980 for assistance.

“For some, email is a better way to be notified,” Hoffman said. “This program has helped modernize and streamline the Secretary of State’s notification process, while also saving money for the state and its residents. I encourage residents to check it out.”

Residents can sign up for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Email Renewal Notice Program here.

In order to participate, drivers will need to provide their Registration ID and PIN numbers that are located on the paper renewal notice to receive the email notifications.

