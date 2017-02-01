Two vehicle crash blocks KY 402 and KY 1824 intersection

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an alleged domestic dispute.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an alleged domestic dispute.
A Paducah man was injured Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving.
A Paducah man was injured Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving.
On Friday morning, May 5, Union County, Illinois officials were cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water.
On Friday morning, May 5, Union County, Illinois officials were cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.