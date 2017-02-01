Two vehicle crash blocks KY 402 and KY 1824 intersection

A two vehicle crash is blocking two legs of KY 402 and KY 1824 intersection, at the four-way stop in the Hardin, KY.

It's expected to be closed for the next three to four hours.

KY 402 in Hardin is blocked to the west of the four-way stop by the KY 1824 intersection and US 641 and KY 1824 is blocked to the north of the four-way stop between Hardin and Benton.

The two vehicle crash took out several power lines in the area that will require a lot of repairs.

Passengers can take an alternate route and head towards Hardin-Wadesboro Road that connects KY 1824 and US 641 just south of Hardin.

Trucks should follow an approved state route.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.