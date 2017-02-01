Hands-on program to help farmers keep financial records

There is no time like the present to fine tune your farm financial records.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Jackson County Farm Bureau, University of Illinois Extension Unit 26 and Annie’s Project-Education for Farm Women are working together to present a hands-on program for farmers using QuickBooks to keep their financial records.

This will be a three session course held in room 214 of the Ag Building on the SIU Carbondale campus from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Feb. 21, 23 and 28.

The course will be taught by Assistant Professor for SIUC Ag Business Education Department, Dr. Jeb Asirvatham and Ruth Hambleton, Farm Management Instructor.

Some of the topics that will be discussed include the basics of setting up assets, cash, and liability accounts, as well as customizing reports and making entries for cash accounts.

“I regularly get requests for this kind of hands-on program through Annie’s Project especially where farm women are the principal keeper of the farm financial records,” Ruth Hambleton said. “A program like this is beneficial to beginners as well as those who are already using QuickBooks and know there is so much more they can be doing with it.”

Participants are asked to bring questions for this interactive class.

Registration is required and seating is limited as participants will be learning to use QuickBooks at computers.

Use this link to register online or call the Jackson County Farm Bureau at 618-684-3129.

Multiple family registrations are acceptable and family members will be sharing a computer.

The first evening a $50 registration fee per farm will be collected at the door.

The students’ Agribusiness Club on campus will receive a portion of the fee as a donation.

