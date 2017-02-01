2017 SEMO football commitments announced on National Signing Day

(Source: KFVS) CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Southeast Missouri State University football coach Tom Matukewicz will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to talk about the 2017 recruitment class.
The Redhawks coach will discuss his 2017 class in Houck Fieldhouse.
National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1.
Here's a list of players who have signed a letter of intent with Southeast Missouri State so far:
- Deverance Jones, Wide Receiver (East Prairie, MO)
- Cash Jones, Quarterback (McCracken County, KY)
- Darian Woods, Wide Receiver (McCracken County, KY)
- Devon Scott, Tight End (Bonne Terre, MO)
- Tae McClatchey, Safety (Independence, MS)
- Demarco Davis, Defensive Tackle (Independence, MS)
- Bryant Perry, Defensive Back (St. Louis, MO)
- Rashad Hughes, Linebacker (St. Louis, MO)
- Terrance Bryant, Defensive Back (Coral Gables, FL)
- Josh Avery, Defensive Lineman (Independence Community College)
- Derrick Calhoun, Linebacker (St. Louis, MO)
- Demarcus Rogers, Linebacker (NE Mississippi Community College)
- Bryson Donnell, Defensive Lineman (Antioch, TN)
- Martin Eidson, Offensive Lineman (Willard, MO)
- Brayden Hull, Running Back (Wentzville, MO)
- Shabari Davis, Defensive Back (Garden City Community College)
- Taylen Waller, Wide Receiver (Plantation, FL)
- Gavin Webb, Wide Receiver (Springfield, IL)
- Jamal Wooten, Fullback (Highland Community College)
- Kyle Thies, Offensive Lineman (Eastern Arizona Community College)
- Evan Scales, Wide Receiver (College of Dupage)
- Dontavius Powell, Defensive Back (East Mississippi Community College)
- Junior Pierre, Offensive Lineman (Blinn Junior College)
- Lucas Orchard, Offensive Lineman (East Central Community College)
- Reggie Miles, Defensive Lineman (Ellsworth Community College)
- K.T. McCollin, Defensive Back (NW Mississippi Community College)
- Marquis Terry, Running Back (Highland Community College)
- L.J. Hawkins, Wide Receiver (NE Mississippi Community College)
- Jimmy Keutzer, Defensive Lineman (Fort Scott Community College)
- Marcus Goree, Linebacker (Fort Scott Community College)
- Eli Morris, Linebacker (Tampa, FL)
- Rodney Hawkins, Defensive Back (Brandon, MS)
- Hunter Moreno, Tight End (Miami, FL)
- Daterraion Richardson, Defensive Lineman (Liberty, MO)
