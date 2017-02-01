2017 SEMO football commitments announced on National Signing Day

Another former NFL quarterback is headed to the broadcast booth as Jay Cutler joins Fox.
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced make-up dates for two games that were rained out during the past week.
Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the banged-up St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday night.
The St. Louis Cardinals have clarified their initial statement about tickets to the games during Spring Flood '17.
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
