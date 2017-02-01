2017 SEMO football commitments announced on National Signing Day

Southeast Missouri State University football coach Tom Matukewicz will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to talk about the 2017 recruitment class.

The Redhawks coach will discuss his 2017 class in Houck Fieldhouse.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1.

Here's a list of players who have signed a letter of intent with Southeast Missouri State so far:

Deverance Jones, Wide Receiver (East Prairie, MO)

Cash Jones, Quarterback (McCracken County, KY)

Darian Woods, Wide Receiver (McCracken County, KY)

Devon Scott, Tight End (Bonne Terre, MO)

Tae McClatchey, Safety (Independence, MS)

Demarco Davis, Defensive Tackle (Independence, MS)

Bryant Perry, Defensive Back (St. Louis, MO)

Rashad Hughes, Linebacker (St. Louis, MO)

Terrance Bryant, Defensive Back (Coral Gables, FL)

Josh Avery, Defensive Lineman (Independence Community College)

Derrick Calhoun, Linebacker (St. Louis, MO)

Demarcus Rogers, Linebacker (NE Mississippi Community College)

Bryson Donnell, Defensive Lineman (Antioch, TN)

Martin Eidson, Offensive Lineman (Willard, MO)

Brayden Hull, Running Back (Wentzville, MO)

Shabari Davis, Defensive Back (Garden City Community College)

Taylen Waller, Wide Receiver (Plantation, FL)

Gavin Webb, Wide Receiver (Springfield, IL)

Jamal Wooten, Fullback (Highland Community College)

Kyle Thies, Offensive Lineman (Eastern Arizona Community College)

Evan Scales, Wide Receiver (College of Dupage)

Dontavius Powell, Defensive Back (East Mississippi Community College)

Junior Pierre, Offensive Lineman (Blinn Junior College)

Lucas Orchard, Offensive Lineman (East Central Community College)

Reggie Miles, Defensive Lineman (Ellsworth Community College)

K.T. McCollin, Defensive Back (NW Mississippi Community College)

Marquis Terry, Running Back (Highland Community College)

L.J. Hawkins, Wide Receiver (NE Mississippi Community College)

Jimmy Keutzer, Defensive Lineman (Fort Scott Community College)

Marcus Goree, Linebacker (Fort Scott Community College)

Eli Morris, Linebacker (Tampa, FL)

Rodney Hawkins, Defensive Back (Brandon, MS)

Hunter Moreno, Tight End (Miami, FL)

Daterraion Richardson, Defensive Lineman (Liberty, MO)

