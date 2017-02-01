2017 SEMO football commitments announced on National Signing Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2017 SEMO football commitments announced on National Signing Day

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University football coach Tom Matukewicz will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to talk about the 2017 recruitment class.

The Redhawks coach will discuss his 2017 class in Houck Fieldhouse.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1.

Here's a list of players who have signed a letter of intent with Southeast Missouri State so far:

  • Deverance Jones, Wide Receiver (East Prairie, MO)
  • Cash Jones, Quarterback (McCracken County, KY)
  • Darian Woods, Wide Receiver (McCracken County, KY)
  • Devon Scott, Tight End (Bonne Terre, MO)
  • Tae McClatchey, Safety (Independence, MS)
  • Demarco Davis, Defensive Tackle (Independence, MS)
  • Bryant Perry, Defensive Back (St. Louis, MO)
  • Rashad Hughes, Linebacker (St. Louis, MO)
  • Terrance Bryant, Defensive Back (Coral Gables, FL)
  • Josh Avery, Defensive Lineman (Independence Community College)
  • Derrick Calhoun, Linebacker (St. Louis, MO)
  • Demarcus Rogers, Linebacker (NE Mississippi Community College)
  • Bryson Donnell, Defensive Lineman (Antioch, TN)
  • Martin Eidson, Offensive Lineman (Willard, MO)
  • Brayden Hull, Running Back (Wentzville, MO)
  • Shabari Davis, Defensive Back (Garden City Community College)
  • Taylen Waller, Wide Receiver (Plantation, FL)
  • Gavin Webb, Wide Receiver (Springfield, IL)
  • Jamal Wooten, Fullback (Highland Community College)
  • Kyle Thies, Offensive Lineman (Eastern Arizona Community College)
  • Evan Scales, Wide Receiver (College of Dupage)
  • Dontavius Powell, Defensive Back (East Mississippi Community College)
  • Junior Pierre, Offensive Lineman (Blinn Junior College)
  • Lucas Orchard, Offensive Lineman (East Central Community College)
  • Reggie Miles, Defensive Lineman (Ellsworth Community College)
  • K.T. McCollin, Defensive Back (NW Mississippi Community College)
  • Marquis Terry, Running Back (Highland Community College)
  • L.J. Hawkins, Wide Receiver (NE Mississippi Community College)
  • Jimmy Keutzer, Defensive Lineman (Fort Scott Community College)
  • Marcus Goree, Linebacker (Fort Scott Community College)
  • Eli Morris, Linebacker (Tampa, FL)
  • Rodney Hawkins, Defensive Back (Brandon, MS)
  • Hunter Moreno, Tight End (Miami, FL)
  • Daterraion Richardson, Defensive Lineman (Liberty, MO)

