Saluki football coach discusses 2017 class for National Signing Day

Saluki football coach Nick Hill will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. in Tedrick Auditorium to discuss his signees.

Here's a list of players who have signed a letter of intent with Southern Illinois University so far:

Devin Jones, Defensive Lineman (Du Quoin, IL)

Lane Pegram, Tightend (Metropolis, IL)

Max Edwards, Offensive Tackle (Johnston City, IL)

Bryce Barringer, Punter (Pontiac, MI)

Brandon George, Quarterback (Jones, OK)

Ma'kel Calhoun, Offensive Linebacker (Largo, FL)

Tate Rujawitz, Defensive Lineman (Edwardsville, IL)

Lucas Davis, Offensive Lineman (Edwardsville, IL)

Ra'quan Lindsey, Defensive End (Portage, IN)

Dijon Anderson, Safety (Indianapolis, IN)

Luke Giegling, Inside Linebacker (St. Louis, MO)

Bryson Strong, Offensive Linebacker (Belleville, IL)

Cole Steward, Tightend (Salem, IL)

Michael Elbert, Safety (Carl Junction, MO)

Keenan Agnew, Defensive Tackle (St. Louis, MO)

Travis Pickert, Tightend (Lenexa, KS)

Calvin Francis, Jr., Offensive Lineman (Orlando, FL)

Jaylin Wilson, Defensive End (Viera, FL)

DJ Hampton, Running Back (Sanford, FL)

E'mare Hogan, Wide Receiver (Orlando, FL)

Sam Thompson, Wide Receiver (Gulfport, FL)

Sam Skinner, Defensive End (Valrico, FL)

Dalton Carde, Offensive Lineman (Valrico, FL)

This is part of National Signing Day, which is Wednesday, February 1.

