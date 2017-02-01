Saluki football coach discusses 2017 class for National Signing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saluki football coach discusses 2017 class for National Signing Day

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Saluki football coach Nick Hill will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. in Tedrick Auditorium to discuss his signees.

Here's a list of players who have signed a letter of intent with Southern Illinois University so far:

  • Devin Jones, Defensive Lineman (Du Quoin, IL)
  • Lane Pegram, Tightend (Metropolis, IL)
  • Max Edwards, Offensive Tackle (Johnston City, IL)
  • Bryce Barringer, Punter (Pontiac, MI)
  • Brandon George, Quarterback (Jones, OK)
  • Ma'kel Calhoun, Offensive Linebacker (Largo, FL)
  • Tate Rujawitz, Defensive Lineman (Edwardsville, IL)
  • Lucas Davis, Offensive Lineman (Edwardsville, IL)
  • Ra'quan Lindsey, Defensive End (Portage, IN)
  • Dijon Anderson, Safety (Indianapolis, IN)
  • Luke Giegling, Inside Linebacker (St. Louis, MO)
  • Bryson Strong, Offensive Linebacker (Belleville, IL)
  • Cole Steward, Tightend (Salem, IL)
  • Michael Elbert, Safety (Carl Junction, MO)
  • Keenan Agnew, Defensive Tackle (St. Louis, MO)
  • Travis Pickert, Tightend (Lenexa, KS)
  • Calvin Francis, Jr., Offensive Lineman (Orlando, FL)
  • Jaylin Wilson, Defensive End (Viera, FL)
  • DJ Hampton, Running Back (Sanford, FL)
  • E'mare Hogan, Wide Receiver (Orlando, FL)
  • Sam Thompson, Wide Receiver (Gulfport, FL)
  • Sam Skinner, Defensive End (Valrico, FL)
  • Dalton Carde, Offensive Lineman (Valrico, FL)

This is part of National Signing Day, which is Wednesday, February 1.

