Perryville man arrested for allegedly promoting and possessing child pornography

The name of a fallen St. Francois County Sheriff's deputy will be added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City.
There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a Ledbetter, Kentucky woman for alleged prostitution on Wednesday afternoon.
Relief efforts continue in Van Buren and Carter County after Spring Flood '17.
A downed tree and utility line is blocking KY 877 near Arlington, Kentucky.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.
