Perryville man arrested for allegedly promoting and possessing child pornography

A Perryville man is behind bars after investigators say they found child pornography and computer equipment in his home that contained child pornography.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit arrested Timothy John Speer, 27, of Perryville, Missouri on January 30, 2017.

Investigators searched Speer’s home on the 800 block of Jenkins Street, in Perryville and found child pornography and computer equipment used to commit the crimes.

He faces charges of possession of child pornography (more than 20 pictures) and promoting child pornography 1st degree.

Speer is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Perry County Jail.

The Patrol was assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

