Mother accused of endangering welfare of child in McCraken Co.

An investigation dating back to September 2016 leaves a mother facing multiple charges for endangering her child.

Jessica Hurst, 30, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 24, 2016, deputies say an 8 year old was taken away from her mother, Jessica Hurst, until Hurst "could comply to criteria specifically set for the well-being of the child."

Hurst got her child back at the end of December and the McCraken County Sheriff's Department continued to check on the child.

When deputies checked on the child at around 3:58 a.m. on Dec. 29, they say they saw drug paraphernalia through the window of the front door sitting on a living room table.

Hurst's roommate, Matthew Robertson, 30, of Princeton, said the drugs and drug paraphernalia were his and was charged.

The eight-year-old minor, who was allegedly with a baby sister, was taken back into protective custody.

According to the sheriff's office, discrepancies were found through Hurst's stories and the events of the investigation.

Charges were then filed with the McCracken County Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 29 at around 7:05 a.m, Hurst was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

