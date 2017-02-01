Chicago police to unveil new high-tech crime-fighting effort

The name of a fallen St. Francois County Sheriff's deputy will be added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City.
The name of a fallen St. Francois County Sheriff's deputy will be added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City.
There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.
There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a Ledbetter, Kentucky woman for alleged prostitution on Wednesday afternoon.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a Ledbetter, Kentucky woman for alleged prostitution on Wednesday afternoon.
Relief efforts continue in Van Buren and Carter County after Spring Flood '17.
Relief efforts continue in Van Buren and Carter County after Spring Flood '17.
A downed tree and utility line is blocking KY 877 near Arlington, Kentucky.
A downed tree and utility line is blocking KY 877 near Arlington, Kentucky.