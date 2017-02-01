Chicago police to unveil new high-tech crime-fighting effort

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Police Department plans to unveil new high-tech crime-fighting strategies as the city deals with increases in homicides and gang violence.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is scheduled to speak at a Wednesday morning event that comes less than a week after he almost fainted at a similar news conference and it was revealed that he is awaiting a kidney transplant.

The department's new effort includes a deployment strategy that incorporates gunshot-detection technology. The announcement also comes the same day the department released crime figures that show there were 51 homicides during January, or a 1 percent increase over last year.

It's the first monthly crime tally since President Donald Trump tweeted he would "send in the Feds" if the city's violence problems don't improve.

