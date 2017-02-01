This week in country music: 1979 Crystal Gayle

Let's drop a couple of quarters into the old country music juke box.

This morning we take a look at the top tunes from this week in 1979.

Billboard's Hot Country Hits chart had Tanya Tucker at number five with Texas (When I Die). In the 1980's, it was the touchdown song for the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium.

The Oak Ridge Boys had the number four hit. Come On In was the group's fifth straight song to reach the top five.



Checking in at number three was Ronnie Milsap with Back on My Mind Again.

Eddie Rabbitt was knocking on the door to the top spot with Every Which Way But Loose. It was the title song from the Clint Eastwood movie and was one of Rabbitt 's biggest hits. It would go on to spend most of the month of February at number one.

But it was Rabbitt 's future duet partner who was in the top spot this week in '79. Why Have You Left the One You Left Me For was Crystal Gayle's sixth number one hit. Gayle's career was peaking at the time. The song was from her album When I Dream which topped Billboard's Country Album's Chart.

