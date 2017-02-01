February 2 celebrity birthdays

She's a supermodel who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated 's Swimsuit Issue three times. For 25 years she was the face of CoverGirl cosmetics and who can forget her flirting with Chevy Chase in the movie Vacation. Christine Brinkley is 63 today.

She's a Colombian singer-songwriter who's hits include: Whenever Wherever, Hips Don't Lie and Beautiful Liar. Shakira is 40 today.

He was the tenor in the classic rock group Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. He was also a member of the British band, The Hollies. As a songwriter, he's penned numerous rock classics including: Carrie Anne, Teach Your Children, Just a Song Before I Go, Wasted On the Way and many many others. Graham Nash is 75 today.

He's a comedian and musician who along with his brother Dick hosted the CBS variety show The Smothers Brothers. He still does some comedy now and then but he spends quite a bit of time at his California vineyard. Tom Smothers is 80 today.

He's best known for tracking down bail jumpers in the reality TV series Dog, The Bounty Hunter. Duane Chapman is 64 today.

