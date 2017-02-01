Five things you need to know on 2/1

It's Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Another cool, dry morning for the Heartland. Waking up we’ll be in the 30s and 40s. And by lunchtime, we’ll warm up to the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Brian says the cooling trend will continue on into the weekend. FIRST ALERT: rain could move in over the weekend.

Making Headlines:

Investigation: A fire broke out early this morning at the Abbey Ridge Brewery in Pomona, Illinois. No one was inside at the time and there are no injuries. But, the building is considered a total loss. A Fire Marshal is called to the scene to determine the cause.

Fixed: In Carbondale, crews fixed a large water main break that left much of the northeast part of the city without water.

Driver killed: A semi driver from Tennessee died when he crashed his truck in Williamson County, Illinois. It happened on I-57 southbound near milepost 51.

Death row inmate executed: Last night, Mark Christeson became Missouri's first death row inmate to be executed in almost a year. Mark Christeson died by lethal injection in Bonne Terre, he was convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998. A second person convicted in that crime is serving life behind bars after agreeing to testify against Christeson

Breaking overnight: An American Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at an Airport in Alcoa, Tennessee following a bomb scare.

The pilots asked for permission to land at around 10:00 p.m. and requested that airport emergency crews be on standby. The plane was bound from Charlotte to Indianapolis when the airline received the threat. After the plane made a safe landing, passengers were evacuated, and crews found no bomb or technical problems with the plane. But the plane has remained grounded overnight and will depart later today. Passengers spent the night in Knoxville hotels.

