Overnight fire destroys brewery in Pomona, IL

Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed Abbey Ridge Brewery early Wednesday, February 1, 2017.



Firefighters say a 911 call came in around 12:30 a.m. to the business on Brewster Lane in Pomona, Illinois.



Murphysboro/Pomona/Somerset Fire Chief Bill Bateman says when crews arrived, flames had engulfed the building, and the roof had already collapsed.



Bateman confirms no one was inside the building when the fire broke out, and no one was hurt while fighting the fire.

Erik Suthers, a friend of the family, said, "They're all great people. You couldn't ask for better people, the owners. Just being around them you always had life and had a good time. They put a lot of hard work into this place and a lot of hours, and its just a shame."



The state fire marshal is being called in to investigate a cause of the fire.



