Laughing Off Weight

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Laugh off those extra pounds, or so say researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN have found that a good laugh is also a good calorie burner. They say 10 to 15 minutes of genuine giggling can burn off the number of calories found in a medium square of chocolate.

"I think it's healthy, whether you burn calories or not, I like to laugh at funny movies and TV," says Amy Aldridge. She was picking out some movies to rent with her daughter Sahara, who has a different take on things, "It's kinda funny, but I like scary movies and action films, they are my favorite, but I like to laugh a lot too."

The study says if you laugh for more than 10 minutes, you can burn about 40 calories.

So do these results have avid gym-goers laughing it off or making jokes about the funny findings?

"I think it's a lot easier to laugh than do this stuff," says Donn Ganil. As he gets ready to do some bench presses, he adds, "Besides it's always good to laugh."

John Evans was already dripping sweat when we caught up to him on a treadmill, "You have to have a little fun, I come here lift weights, workout, and have laugh a little. Life too short not too."

The Vanderbilt study also reported that a person can burn enough calories by laughing, to lose nearly four pounds a year.