SIU to host 'How Sweet It Is Winter Mini Camp'

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department want's to warn people of a potential scam. Officials with the fire department said a man called a woman about a week ago asking for donations to buy a fire jacket.
More questions emerge at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff over the alleged retaliation of a doctor who once ran a pain management center at the hospital. Dr. Dale Klein claims he was punished for voicing his concerns.
On Tuesday, May 9, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. After this action was taken the following statements were released by IL U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).
Click it or ticket. You've heard it before. Now, the City of Carbondale Police Department is partnering with IDOT to make sure you buckle up when you drive.
Help for those impacted by recent storms and flooding will continue to be given by The American Red Cross in coordination along with many local and state partners. A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open in Ellington Wednesday, May 10.
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
