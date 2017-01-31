SIU to host 'How Sweet It Is Winter Mini Camp'

The "How Sweet It Is Winter Mini Camp" offers kids aged 7-12 a unique winter camping experience with hands-on learning, wildlife exploration and a look at the art of making homemade maple syrup.

The camp, which will take place at Southern Illinois University's Touch of Nature Environmental Center, runs February 17 through February 18. The cost is $65 for the overnight camp. Children who have previously participated in an Eco Camp at Touch of Nature pay $60. Siblings attending pay $50. The price for those who choose not to spend the night is $40. The camp begins at 5 p.m. on February 17 and ends at 2:30 p.m. on February 18.

Elliot Zieman, a SIU zoology teaching assistant and doctoral student involved in bobcat research, will lead participants in a field experience spotlighting bobcats. Participants will also play games, make crafts and enjoy music performed by The Mystic Shrines. Kids will learn how trees are tapped and how the sap is processed into homemade maple syrup. The syrup will be a star attraction at Touch of Nature's annual Maple Syrup Festival which runs February 24 through February 26.

Click here to sign up for the "How Sweet It Is Mini Camp." For more information call 618-453-1121, email tonec@siu.edu or click here.

