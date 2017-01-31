TN man killed in crash in Williamson Co., IL

A Tennessee man is dead tonight after a crash in Williamson County, Illinois.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lane of I-57 near milepost 51 in Williamson County.

A truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off of the right side of the roadway and down a steep embankment, striking several trees.

The driver was found dead inside the tractor trailer. The driver was a 65-year-old male from Obion, Tennessee. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The right lane of I-57 south at the crash scene is expected to remain closed for approximately two additional hours until the semi is removed.

The ISP was assisted by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Lake of Egypt Fire and Ambulance, Williamson County Coroner’s Office, and Vernell’s Towing.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

