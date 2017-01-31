Heartland sports scores from Tuesday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Tuesday

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

Heartland sports scores Tuesday 1/31.

H.S. Basketball

(Boys)

Notre Dame-37
Cape Central-44

Poplar Bluff-80
NMCC-60

St. Pius-53
Perryville-74

Charleston-61
Jackson-66

Benton-54
Nashville-43

Westview, -73
S. Gibson-55

(Girls)

St. Vincent-54
St. Pius-53
Final 2 OT

Westview-46
S. Gibson-29

NCAA Basketball

Georgia-81
(8) Kentucky-90
     Final OT

NHL

Winnipeg-5
St. Louis-3

